MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) hopes the Department of Transportation (DOTr) will extend the pilot run of motorcycle ride-hailing firm Angkas in order to accommodate new providers.

LTFRB Technical Division Chief Joel Bolano said during an interview on CNN Philippines' On The Record that they have received proposals from 6 new players who are seeking to enter the motorcycle taxi market.

"There are some providers na interested din to enter into the market. Meron po kaming na-receive from the DOTr, another 6 providers na nag-submit ng kanilang proposal, so we're already undergoing evaluation on the 6 para po makapasok din po sila dun sa pilot testing," he said.

(There are some providers that are interested also to enter into the market. We have received from the DOTr another 6 providers who submitted their proposals, so we're already undergoing evaluation on the 6 so they can enter the pilot testing as well.)

The pilot run is set to end on December 26.

"With the end of the pilot testing of [Angkas], after the evaluation of the 6 months and evaluation of the new players, we will submit the recommendation of the TWG (technical working group) to the DOTr next week, before the end of December 26, hoping [it] will continue with the pilot testing to include the new players," Bolano added.

One new motorcycle ride-hailing firm that has yet to be officially launched is JoyRide, which already started recruiting potential drivers in September.

The pilot run was approved to aid lawmakers in assessing the possible legalization of motorcycle taxis.



Angkas hoped for an extension of the pilot run while a law for motorcycle taxis is being crafted. Angkas founder and chief executive officer Angeline Tham said the pilot test yielded positive findings, considering how the platform managed to maintain its 99.997% safety rate. – Rappler.com