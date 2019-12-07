PAMPANGA, Philippines – Only 3 days after two Chinese men were arrested and 14 trafficked foreign women were rescued at the Clark Freeport Zone here, 3 more Chinese men were arrested on Friday, December 6, for trafficking 9 Chinese women inside a villa in the free port zone.

The latest arrests raise the question of whether the growing number of Asians working or residing inside the former US military base has made it a haven for Chinese groups and individuals making a living through clandestine prostitution activities.

Operatives of the Central Luzon police’s Regional Anti-Trafficking in Persons Task Group 3 (RATTG3) arrested Fan Jianwu, Wang Xiankai, and one alias “Jeff” – all Chinese – in a sting operation at ON Pool Villas located along E. Aguinaldo Street inside Clark Freeport.

Regional police director Brigadier Generl Rhodel Sermonia said 9 Chinese women were rescued during the operation.

Police recovered from the suspects the P6,000 marked money used in the sting operation, cellular phones, boxes of condoms, passports, identification cards, and a Toyota Vios sedan used by the suspects.

Sermonia said charges had been filed against the suspects for violation of Republic Act No 10364 or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012.

The rescued women were temporarily sheltered at the Mabalacat City Social Development and Welfare Office while the Central Luzon police coordinated with the Bureau of Immigration.

Last December 3, RATTG3 operatives arrested two Chinese men during a sting operation that also resulted in the rescue of 6 Vietnamese and 8 Chinese women being sexually exploited in a condotel unit inside the CFZ Regency Park compound located along Jose Abad Santos Avenue in Clark.

The regional police identified the arrested suspects as Lin Xuan and one alias “Lepai.” A third suspect, identified as Wenqiang Zeng, evaded arrest.

Cellular phones, boxes of condoms, passports, and identification cards were taken by the police from the condotel unit.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9208, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003, and RA 10364, the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012, were filed against the suspects. – Rappler.com