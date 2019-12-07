MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) arrested a woman in South Cotabato for offering Filipina girls, including her own nieces, for online sexual exploitation, the International Justice Mission (IJM) said Saturday, December 7.

Operatives from the PNP's Women Children Protection Center raided a house in General Santos City which led to the arrest of a 32-year-old woman, and the rescue of 5 girls, aged 5 to 15 years old.

The suspect faces complaints for violation of Republic Acts No. 9208 (human trafficking), 10175 (cybercrime), and 9775 (child pornography). The children, meanwhile, have been turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development for post-trauma treatment.

The latest arrest is the result of a tip from the Australian Fedral Police, one of the PNP and IJM's long-time partners in their mission to end cross-border sex crimes against children.

"We work as one to end these kinds of illegal activities, like abuses, exploitation, maltreatment and violence happening online and perpetrated by online sex offenders,” said Colonel Christine Tan of the PNP WCPC.

She added: “I am warning those people involved in these kinds of activities…we will put you in jail.” – Rappler.com

