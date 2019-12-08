MANILA, Philippines - Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Arthur Tugade ordered the extension of the pilot run of motorcycle ride-hailing firm Angkas, according to DOTr Undersecretary Mark de Leon.

"The initial finding is that [the] Secretary really wants this pilot implementation continued, [si] Secretary Tugade mismo nag-utos (He ordered it himself), and that we should open up the pilot implementation to other operators," De Leon said.

However, when asked regarding his recommendation, Tugade said that he will wait for the official report to come out. He said that he already submitted his recommendation to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), but it is yet to be approved.

De Leon said that the official report will come out on Monday, December 9.

De Leon said that new players will be accepted if they are compliant with the set guidelines for motorcycle taxi firms, as evaluated by the technical working group.

Earlier, LTFRB Technical Division Chief Joel Bolano hoped that the Angkas pilot run will be extended in order to accommodate new providers, 6 of whom have already submitted proposals and are being evaluated.

Tugade said that if Angkas or other players are to be accommodated, they should be compliant with security measures, rate control, insurance, speed limiters, and other requirements. – Rappler.com