MANILA, Philippines – A baby was found dead inside a restroom at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on Sunday, December 8.

In a statement shortly after noon, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said "a lifeless fetus reported to be a full-term baby girl was found on or about 7 am today" in Comfort Room No. 302 at Terminal 3.

Underwear, "believed to belong to the mother," was found around the baby's neck.

The infant "showed no sign of life" when the MIAA medical team arrived at the scene. They tried to revive the baby through basic life support procedures, but to no avail.

MIAA General Manager Ed Monreal ordered a review of all security camera footage within the vicinity of the restroom.

MIAA has also coordinated with police to investigate the incident. – Rappler.com