MANILA, Philippines – Former president Benigno Aquino III's spokesperson confirmed he is at the Makati Medical Center on Monday, December 9, but only for a "scheduled checkup and a routine procedure."

Aquino's spokesperson Abigail Valte made the clarification after DZRH tweeted that the former Philippine leader was reportedly rushed to the hospital to undergo a heart procedure.

"Former president Noynoy Aquino is at the Makati Medical Center for a scheduled checkup and a routine procedure," said Valte, who did not elaborate.

Valte, however, assured the public that Aquino is "alright," adding that he even made a joke about his supposed heart procedure.

"While he is currently under observation, I was able to speak to him and apprise him of what is being reported in media. Nagbiro pa na baka daw kaya heart procedure ang balita kasi heartbroken siya (He even joked that perhaps the reason why they said he will have a heart procedure was because he's heartbroken)," said Valte.

"He's alright and in high spirits, and thanks everyone for their concern," she added.

This is not the first time questions were raised about the health of Aquino, who is known to be a smoker. In August this year, the former president failed to attend the commemoration of the 31st death anniversary of his father, the late senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr.

Aquino's sister, actress Kris Aquino, said her brother was absent because he was sick and she was "not at liberty to say what's wrong with him." But Valte later clarified that the former president was simply down with the flu that day. – Rappler.com