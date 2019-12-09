MANILA, Philippines – The Pasig River ferry service is back in operation, kicking off the relaunching of the service with free rides until January 31.

The ferry service was relaunched on Monday, December 9. In a statement, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Danilo Lim said the free ferry transportation program could entice commuters to take the ferry service instead of public utility vehicles along Metro Manila roads.

Commuters who take advantage of the free ferry rides will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis. Meanwhile, Senator Bong Go urged government officials to come up with a way to keep the ferry service free until the end of 2020.

"Expect better services with additional safe and speedy boats, rehabilitated ferry stations and additional personnel," Lim said.

For their part, the local government of Pasig City lent two new ferry boats that were added to the existing Pasig River ferry service fleet. The two boats, named M/B Mutya ng Pasig 1 and M/B Mutya ng Pasig 2, can carry 57 passengers each.

This boosted the number of ferry boats up to 7, with 2 boats able to carry 57 passengers each, 3 boats supporting 36 passengers each, and another 2 can carry 16 each.

Meanwhile, all ferry stations are also equipped with restrooms, closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, and free Wi-Fi for passengers waiting to board the ferry.

The ferry service will run from Pinagbuhatan in Pasig City to Escolta in Manila, with the following stations:

Pasig

Pinagbuhatan

San Joaquin

Maybunga

Makati

Guadalupe

Valenzuela

Mandaluyong

Hulo

Manila

Lambingan

Sta. Ana

Polytechnic University of the Philippines

Lawton

Escolta

More ferry stations are being eyed for construction, namely Quinta Market in Manila, Circuit Market in Makati, and Kalawaan in Pasig.

The day before, the Cavite-Metro Manila ferry service was also launched, which will also be providing free rides in January. – Rappler.com