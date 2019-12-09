CEBU CITY, Philippines – A woman who threw a humidifier at a sales clerk at a kiosk in Ayala Center Cebu was charged with assault on Sunday, December 8.

The video was posted on Saturday and showed the suspect Medelina Yamazaki of Cebu City shouting at the sales clerk before throwing a humidifier on the counter at the clerk's face.

The video was shared over 27,000 times.

Yamazaki was holding her baby when the assault occurred.

The victim was identified as Jennifer Fabillar, also from Cebu City.

Yamazki was arrested in her condominium unit early Sunday morning and was detained at the Mabolo police station.

She declined to speak to reporters about what triggered the argument.

Although police officials did not specify what the argument was about, Yamazaki could be heard shouting, "Don't touch my daughter!" before throwing the humidifier.

The sales clerk then held her eye as it began to bleed before mall security intervened to stop the argument.

Major Dindo Juanito Alaras, the Mabolo police station chief, urged shoppers this holiday season to not get violent with each other and to complain to mall management should there be any conflicts with mall staff.

"If you have an issue, complain to the management. Don't get physical with each other because even if it's the other person started it, you'll still be arrested," Alaras told Cebu Daily News in an interview. – Rappler.com