Stay tuned for the 1st anticipated Simbang Gabi at 7:30 pm on Sunday, December 15, courtesy of the Sambuhay TV Mass of the Society of St. Paul in Makati City.

MANILA, Philippines – Do you want to complete the Simbang Gabi?

Of course, it is best to go to church and participate in person. But if it is physically impossible for you to do so, we’ve got you covered.

Rappler brings you the 9 days of Simbang Gabi – live, on video – from different churches around the Philippines.

Bookmark this page to watch each day of the traditional 9 days of Masses in preparation for Christmas. – Rappler.com

