This is a developing story.

MANILA, Philippines – A woman was kidnapped along the commercial road Paseo de Roxas in Makati City late evening Monday, December 9, Makati police confirmed to Rappler in a phone interview.

Makati police investigations chief Major Gideon Ines said a woman, whom they have yet to identify, was kidnapped before midnight. Their team was prompted to confirm the crime after users online posted about the incident. Several posts were accompanied by videos showing what occurred.

Videos circulating on social media show a white van speeding off with its right back door still open. A woman inside was heard shrieking and screaming "tulong (help)," stunning bystanders.

Ines said that they found "paperwork" along the street where the kidnapping occurred. He added that among them was an "ID," although he did not say who it belonged to.

He said Makati police are now tracking the person who owned the identification card. – Rappler.com