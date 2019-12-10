MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo’s flagship anti-poverty program Angat Buhay provided P4.58 million worth of relief assistance to coastal communities in Bicol several affected by Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri).

On Monday, December 9, the Vice President visited several villages in Albay and Sorsogon to check on the status of the typhoon victims and give them aid donated by Angat Buhay’s partner organizations.

In Barangay Pantao in Libon and Barangay Marigondon in Pio Duran, Albay, a total of 259 families who lost their homes received 558 sacks of rice and an undisclosed amount of financial assistance.

The Latter-day Saints Charities Philippines Inc, an Angat Buhay partner, also donated 1,352 hygiene kits for the two villages.

In Barangay Cavit, Manito, Angat Buhay provided 115 sacks of rice and financial assistance to 14 families. The Latter-day Charities also distributed 164 hygiene kits.

Robredo then went to Sorsogon, first visiting Barangay Zone 7 in Bulan and Barangay Gadaron in Matnog. Some 350 families received financial assistance and 1,475 sacks of rice.

Angat Buhay partner Coca-Cola Foundation plans to send 1,000 bottles of water for each of the 5 municipalities in Bicol.

Other Angat Buhay partners have also pledged to make donations for those affected by Tisoy, including the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce, Inc. and the Kaya Natin Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership.

"Gusto ko po talagang personal na makapunta dito para maiparating sa inyo ang mensahe na sa oras ng kagipitan, kami po ay nakikiisa sa inyo. Mahirap man ang ating pinagdaraanan, basta tayo ay nagkakaisa, basta tayo ay nagtutulungan, walang imposible," Robredo told residents in Bicol.

(I really wanted to personally go here to tell you that in times of emergencies, we are one with you. Even if what we're going through is difficult, as long as we are united and as long as we work together, nothing is impossible.)

Tisoy left a trail of destruction after it made landfall 4 times beginning Monday night, December 2, until Tuesday, December 3. Bicol was the hardest-hit region, with at least 162,122 Bicolanos displaced by the typhoon.

Several local government units have declared a state of calamity, including Sorsogon, Albay, Naga City in Robredo's home province of Camarines Sur, and Naujan in Occidental Mindoro.

The Vice President plans to visit Masbate and other areas hit by Tisoy in the coming days.

Given its low budget, the Office of the Vice President does not fully subsidize Angat Buhay. Instead, Robredo’s office links private companies and non-governmental organizations with local government unitsto provide assistance to families in need. – Rappler.com