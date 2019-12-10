MANILA, Philippines – The pilot implementation of motorcycle taxis may last until June 2020 as the technical working group (TWG) tasked to oversee it has recommended a 6-month extension to allow new players to participate.

Department of Transportation (DOTr) said in a statement on Tuesday, December 10, that according to the inter-agency TWG, the proposed extension and expansion of the pilot run will help the TWG in studying the viability of motorcycle taxis as a mode of public transportation.

“We want to determine their operational readiness and compliance. We also want to determine whether or not motorcycles are really a safe and viable form of public transportation. That is always our priority – the safety, security, and comfort of the riding public," said TWG head Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Board Member Antonio Gardiola Jr.

After the TWG submitted its recommendation, the decision on the proposed extension will be released in the next few days.

The ongoing 6-month pilot run for motorcycle taxis was approved by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) only for Angkas, until December 26. The LTFRB had earlier pushed for a 6-month extension of the scheme. (READ: Why Angkas is illegal)

The TWG is tasked to monitor the pilot implementation and collect data that could aid lawmakers in deliberating the legalization of motorcycle taxis. Aside from the LTFRB, the TWG also has among its members representatives from the DOTr, Land Transportation Office (LTO), and the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic (i-ACT).

On November 20, the DOTr heard proposals from 6 new providers seeking to enter the pilot implementation: Citimuber, JoyRide, MoveIt, EsetGo, Sakay, and VroomGo.

Earlier, the Lawyers for Commuter Safety and Protection group sought a temporary restraining order against 5 motorcycle taxi firms for operating outside of the DOTr-approved pilot run, among them, JoyRide. – Rappler.com