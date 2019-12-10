MANILA, Philippines – The Chinese woman who was forcibly taken by a group of man late Monday night in Makati City is an employee of a Philippine offshore gaming operations firm, and so is her live-in partner, the Makati police said Tuesday, December 10.

The victim was identified as Zhou Mei, 28, after her relatives came to the Makati Police to report the incident, said Major Gideon Ines Jr., Makati Investigation Unit chief.

The documents found at the spot where she was kidnapped – at the corner of Perea Street and Paseo de Roxas – also bore information that helped police identify the victim.

The victim’s live-in partner was identified as Chen Tangbin, who also worked in a POGO in Makati.

In a separate press briefing earlier in the morning, National Capital Region Police Office chief Brigadier General Debold Sinas said it appeared the victim knew the kidnappers, based on documents found at the scene of the crime, such as an identification card and deeds of sale.

"May mga documents na nakuha...all English. [Makati City police chief Colonel Rogelio Simon] believes that it's a Chinese, Chinese 'yung mga na-involved," Sinas said.

(Documents were found, all in English. Colonel Simon believes that it's a Chinese [victim], it involved Chinese citizens.)

"Parang may personal matters about mga utang mga ganun. Kasi 'yung na-recover na mga documents, na'ndun 'yung mga pangalan eh. Parang may mga deed of sale pa doon eh. So 'yun 'yung pina-follow up ngayon...nagte-trace na ang Makati," Sinas said.

(It seemed that there were personal matters involved about debt and such. We recovered documents with names, as well as deeds of sale. So we're following that up and the Makati police are tracing it.) – with a report from Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com