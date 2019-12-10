SORSOGON, Philippines – Matnog, the southernmost town of this province, is facing a water crisis after its local water districts were destroyed by Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri).

Jan Arthur D. Primo of the Local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office said, 8,499 households in Matnog were affected by Tisoy, with 1,558 houses totally damaged.

Celema Morata-So chairman of the coastal village of Barangay Banuang Daan said residents have to walk at least 5 to 7 kilometers to nearby villages to get drinking water.

“Our residents need to walk for several kilometers to go to Barangay Sinibaran where a water fall is located to get water,” she said.

Aside from the long walk, the residents must pay for P20 per container for clean drinking water.

“We are appealing for help to have clean water as our constituents facing difficulty to get water,” Morata-So said.

Barangay Banuang-Daan is among the 20 barangays Matnog which was battered by storm surge and flooding during the typhoon.

Matnog town is the last town of Sorsogon at the southern tip of Luzon and a gateway to Visayas and Mindanao. – Rappler.com