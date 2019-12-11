MANILA, Philippines – Environment advocates on Tuesday, December 10, hailed the Commission on Human Rights’ (CHR) declaration that big fossil fuel companies are responsible for human rights violations and climate impacts felt by vulnerable communities in the Philippines and the world.

CHR Commissioner Roberto Cadiz made the remarks Monday, December 9, at the sidelines of the UN climate summit in Madrid, Spain.

CHR’s landmark pronouncement was the result of its year-long National Inquiry on Climate Change, which involved consultations with experts and stakeholders from the Philippines and abroad.

Cadiz said during the summit that carbon majors, or big fossil fuel companies like Shell, ExxonMobil, and Chevron, could be held “legally and morally liable” for their role in climate change and its impacts.

“The Commission found that in circumstances involving obstruction, deception, or fraud, the relevant mens rea (criminal intent) may exist to hold companies accountable under not only civil but criminal laws as well,” Cadiz also said.

The CHR decision marks the first time that a human rights body of any country has stated that fossil fuel companies can be found legally and morally liable for harms linked to climate change.

Here are some environmental groups and advocates’ reactions to the CHR declaration:

Amnesty International

“For years we have watched as our loved ones suffer through the increasing devastation wrought by climate change. Now, it is time that we hold those most responsible to account. This investigation has the potential to establish a precedent that could help hundreds of millions of people worldwide. Knowing what we know about climate change, it is not hard to see that the business model of fossil fuel companies is literally putting our lives and rights in danger. It is time for a reckoning.”

Greenpeace

“The findings are a landmark victory for communities around the world who are at the frontlines of the climate emergency. This is the first ever finding of corporate responsibility for human rights harms resulting from the climate crisis. The outcome goes beyond the Philippines and can reach every single human being alive or yet to be born. However, this is only the beginning. We believe the findings provide very strong basis not just for future legal actions against big polluters, but also for citizens and communities to confront inaction by companies and governments in the streets and in the hallways of power.”

Asia Pacific Movement on Debt and Development

“It’s not just about the Philippines, but people in all countries of the world. We believe that the Resolution is extremely important in making our people more bold in challenging these organizations because this affirms the justice that we are waging. We believe that this is going to be a strong warning for corporations that they cannot keep on doing this with impunity because it violates the human rights of people everywhere.”

Philippine Rural Reconstruction Movement

“Our country’s rural communities largely rely on and nurture our natural and ecological resources to produce, process, and distribute our food and water. Adopting the recommendations in our petition to hold the carbon majors accountable will protect the rights of farmers, fishers, and forest and watershed protectors to live decent lives and become effective stewards of our lands, forests, and waters for our own generation and for those to come after us. We call on the governments to break free from fossil fuels and make these corporations accountable for the damages they have done to our communities. It is our fundamental right and that of generations ahead of us to have a better and cleaner future.“

Nuclear-Free Bataan Movement

“We ask the CHR to stand with the people and their human rights. To have the courage to demand accountability from businesses that cause harm to people and the environment. Yes, businesses have their right to do business, but not at the expense of our rights.”

Ecowaste Coalition

“The CHR resolution should embolden impacted communities to seek remedies in courts for the injustice caused by corporate global emissions that have primarily caused climate change. We urge the government to take up cudgels on behalf of the victims of climate injustice and hold corporate polluters accountable. To the corporate greenhouse gas emitters, we ask you to go beyond short-term profitability and commit to drastic emission reductions, now.”

Mother Earth Foundation

“We call on the fossil fuels industry to reduce their volume for plastic production and on the multinational corporations to use environmentally friendly materials for their products. We hold both industries accountable for environmental and climate injustice and for the unprecedented plastic pollution harming our oceans, land, and air, especially in developing nations. They have violated our right to a healthy and balanced ecology. We call on the governments to use the circular economy approach for a sustainable planet.”– Rappler.com