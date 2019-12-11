MANILA, Philippines – Senator Cynthia Villar’s comment about how Filipinos should look for alternatives to galunggong (round scad) amid rising prices did not sit well with netizens.

“Kung mahal ang galunggong, eh di wag kumain ng galunggong, 'di ba? There are other alternatives.... Bakit ba gustong-gusto 'nyo 'yung galunggong kung mahal ang galunggong?" the senator said.

(If galunggong is expensive, then don't eat it, right? There are other alternatives.... Why do you all love eating galunggong if it's so expensive?)

According to the Department of Agriculture, galunggong is now being sold for P240 to P280 a kilo, as much as 55% higher than its original price of P180 per kilo. It used to be much cheaper many years ago, the fish most accessible to poor families.

Villar happens to be the country’s richest senator, with a net worth of P3.72 billion in 2018. The Villar family also owns Vista Land, the Philippines’ biggest home builder, as well as shopping-center developer Starmalls and Golden Bria Holdings.

Netizens slammed the senator for what they described as her out-of-touch remark and lack of empathy. Here’s what they had to say:

