LIST: Road closures for 2019 MMFF Parade of Stars
MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) urged motorists to avoid major roads in Taguig City for the Metro Manila Film Festival's Parade of Stars on Sunday, December 22.
The Parade of Stars, to be hosted by the city of Taguig, will include floats with the celebrities of the film festival's official entries.
Affected roads
The parade will start at noon, going through the following routes:
- Start from Lakeshore C-6
- Right to ML Quezon Avenue
- Left to MRT Avenue
- Right to Cuasay
- Right to CP Garcia (C-5) Service Road
- Left to Upper Mckinley Road
- Right to Lawton Avenue-5th Street
- Right to Mckinley Parkway
- Left to 32nd Street
- Left to 7th Avenue
- Right to 26th Avenue
- Left to 5th Avenue
- Right to LeGrand Avenue and Chateau Road
Road closures
- ML Quezon - from Dr. A. Santos to MRT
- MRT Avenue - from ML Quezon to Cuasay
- Cuasay - from MRT Avenue to C-5
- C-5 Service Road cor. Cayetano Boulevard
Affected roads will be opened by 7 pm, according to the MMDA.
Counterflow vehicles traverse the following roads:
- Upper Mckinley Road - from C-5 to Lawton Avenue
- Lawton - 5th Street - from Upper Mckinley to Mckinley Parkway
- 32nd Avenue - from Mckinley Parkway to 26th Avenue
Meanwhile, stop-and-go traffic will be implemented along the following routes:
- C-5 to Upper Mckinley
- C-5 Service Road to Sampaguita bridge
- Mckinley Parkway to 26th Avenue
– with reports from Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com