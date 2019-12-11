

MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) urged motorists to avoid major roads in Taguig City for the Metro Manila Film Festival's Parade of Stars on Sunday, December 22.

The Parade of Stars, to be hosted by the city of Taguig, will include floats with the celebrities of the film festival's official entries.

Affected roads

The parade will start at noon, going through the following routes:

Start from Lakeshore C-6

Right to ML Quezon Avenue

Left to MRT Avenue

Right to Cuasay

Right to CP Garcia (C-5) Service Road

Left to Upper Mckinley Road

Right to Lawton Avenue-5th Street

Right to Mckinley Parkway

Left to 32nd Street

Left to 7th Avenue

Right to 26th Avenue

Left to 5th Avenue

Right to LeGrand Avenue and Chateau Road

Road closures

ML Quezon - from Dr. A. Santos to MRT

MRT Avenue - from ML Quezon to Cuasay

Cuasay - from MRT Avenue to C-5

C-5 Service Road cor. Cayetano Boulevard

Affected roads will be opened by 7 pm, according to the MMDA.

Counterflow vehicles traverse the following roads:

Upper Mckinley Road - from C-5 to Lawton Avenue

Lawton - 5th Street - from Upper Mckinley to Mckinley Parkway

32nd Avenue - from Mckinley Parkway to 26th Avenue

Meanwhile, stop-and-go traffic will be implemented along the following routes:

C-5 to Upper Mckinley

C-5 Service Road to Sampaguita bridge

Mckinley Parkway to 26th Avenue

– with reports from Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com