MANILA, Philippines – GMA-7 journalist and director Cesar Apolinario passed away on Friday, December 13, the network announced.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of our Kapuso, Cesar Apolinario, Jr., who peacefully joined his Creator today, December 13, 2019," the network said in a statement.

According to a GMA-7 report, Apolinario was diagnosed with lymphoma earlier in 2019, "an illness which he chose to face privately."

Apolinario started his career in the network as a cameraman-researcher before becoming an award-winning broadcast journalist. He made documentaries for shows i-Witness, Brigada, and Born to be Wild, and co-hosted iJuander with fellow journalist Susan Enriquez.

Apolinario also ventured into directing films such as Banal and Puntod.

"A loyal Kapuso, his dedication to his craft as a news reporter, producer, and public affairs host will continue to serve as an inspiration to all," GMA-7 said.

Many of his colleagues in the industry paid tribute to Apolinario on Friday.

"He was more than a colleague, he was a friend. There are no words. Godspeed and rest in peace, @CesarApolinario," GMA-7 journalist Raffy Tima said on Twitter.

He was more than a colleague, he was a friend. There are no words. Godspeed and rest in peace @CesarApolinario. pic.twitter.com/10LNaTLYus — Raffy Tima (@raffytima) December 13, 2019

"You lived a good life, @CesarApolinario. Now, rest in peace. Death isn't always a sad thing. We are comforted by knowing you are now with God. Paalam, Jologs," Tina Panganiban Perez said.

Di ba sabi mo magpapagaling ka? Sino na magiging kaasaran ko?

You lived a good life, @CesarApolinario. Now, rest in peace.

Death isn’t always a sad thing. We are comforted by knowing you are now with God. Paalam, Jologs.

Mahigpit na yakap naman para sa mga inulila mo. pic.twitter.com/Ps8uoxZEOG — Tina PanganibanPerez (@tinapperez) December 13, 2019

Presidential Communications Operations Office Undersecretary Rocky Ignacio said Apolinario was "a colleague, a friend, and a brother in the field of broadcast journalism."

"I say with certainty that Mr Apolinario is one of the country ‘s most credible and respected broadcast journalists.... Mr Apolinario is a loss indeed. But then again, we know that the Creator has a bigger plan for him in His kingdom," Ignacio said.

Here are other reactions to Apolinario's death:

<center>

Salamat sa mga kwentuhan, sa pagkakaibigan... Rest in Peace Direk @CesarApolinario pic.twitter.com/QxdTpTfAfR — Katrina Son (@iamKatrinaSon) December 13, 2019

Paalam aking kaibigan, kabarkada, kumpare at kapuso @cesarApolinario. Salamat sa magandang alaala ng ating samahan. Hanggang sa muli nating pagkikita sa piling ng ating Panginoon. — Dante Perello (@dantegmanews) December 13, 2019

Apolinario is survived by his wife and children. – with a report from Pia Ranada/Rappler.com