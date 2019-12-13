TACLOBAN, Philippines – A member of the Eastern Samar Police Provincial Office was killed while 4 other policemen were wounded after a landmine exploded on a highway in Barangay Libuton, Borongan, Eastern Samar around 1 pm Friday, December 13.

A 3-year-old boy was also killed while 9 civilians were also wounded.

According to Army Major Joseph Sabas of the 801st Brigade, the policemen were traveling to the Eastern Samar Police Provincial Office in Borongan when a landmine allegedly planted by members of the New People's Army (NPA) exploded.

"Nakasakay sa tricycle ang mga civilian na napasa sa insidente nung sumabog ang landmine (The civilians who passed away in the incident were riding a tricycle when the landmine exploded)," Sabas told Rappler.

"Kagagaling lang sa isang Christmas party ang mga sibilyan. Kinokondena namin ang ginawa na naman ng mga NPA (The civilians just came from a Christmas party. We condemn what members of the NPA did again)," Sabas said.

The army, according to Sabas, is now coordinating with the Philippine National Police and conducting hot pursuit operation.

Last November, 6 soldiers died while 20 were wounded after a landmine exploded also in Borongan City. – Rappler.com