MANILA – A plane bound for Japan got "stuck" at a runway at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport following a mishap during takeoff early Saturday, December 14.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said in a statement that all passengers and crew of the plane were safe.

CAAP said that based on the initial report, an Airbus 320 Jetstar plane bound for Tokyo "experienced runway 13/31 excursion upon making 180 degrees turn for departure" at 2:35 am "while taxiing via taxiway F1 and got stuck at the grassy portion of the runway."

"CAAP Aircraft Accident Investigation Inquiry Board (AAIIB) investigators were immediately dispatched to determine the cause of the incident," it said.

It said that so far, only two flights were affected:

Cebu Pacific 5J580 (Cebu-Manila) was diverted to the Clark International Airport

Air Asia flight Z2 889 from Seoul, South Korea, which landed at runway 06/24

Ed Monreal, Manila International Airport Authority General Manager, said in an interview on DZMM that the incident is expected to have a “very minimal” effect on NAIA operations since the runway involved was not the main runway.

"The runway which can accommodate large aircraft is operational," he said.

Monreal assured the public that the incident was not on the same level as the Xiamen Air incident that paralyzed airport operations for 4 days.

"Magkakaroon man ng konting abala, it’s not like what people might be thinking, 'yung nangyari sa Xiamen [Air} na sarado ang main runway natin (If ever there would be some disruption, it's not like what people might be thinking or like what happened to Xiamen [Air] where the main runway was shut down).," he said.

When asked, he said that based on his personal observation, it would be easier to remove the Jetstar plane from the runway since "only the nose wheel" of the plane was stuck on the shoulder of the runway.

Monreal said that airport authorities had began operations to remove the plane from the runway. – Rappler.com