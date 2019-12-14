LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – Residents of this city were treated to some much-needed holiday cheer as the city government lit up the Sawangan Christmas Village on Thursday night, December 12.

The village featured a snowman, giant Christmas trees and balls, a tunnel of lights, and other holiday decorations outlined by lights powered by a generation set, as the city, along with other parts of Bicol region, still had no electricity since Typhoon Tisoy struck the region in early December.

The city government developed Sawangan Park Christmas Village in cooperation with various business and civic groups such as the Legazpi City Host Lions Club, JCI, Kusog Bikolandia, Albay Chamber of Commerce Inc, United Architect of Philippines Legazpi.

As of noontime on Saturday, December 14, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), said that it restored the Daraga-Sto. Domingo 69kV Line while the Daraga-Ligao 69kV Line and Sorsogon-Bulan 69kV Line remained unavailable.

“There are also 5 230kV transmission lines unavailable, affecting transmission services in Camarines Sur, Albay, and Sorsogon,” NGCP said.

The Sawangan Waterfront Park is a reclaimed area designed for sports and features amenities for senior citizens, a children’s area, a beach volleyball area, and an interior jogging lane.

– Rappler.com