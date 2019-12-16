MANILA, Philippines – One of the treasured traditions of the Christmas season in the Philippines is attending of novena Masses leading up to Christmas day, more popularly known as Simbang Gabi (night Mass) or Misa de Gallo (dawn Mass).

For 9 days, Filipino Catholics troop to churches as part of the preparation for the birth of Jesus Christ.

This year, Rappler will house live streams for anticipated Simbang Gabi Masses as they are celebrated across the Philippines. Bookmark this page to watch the Mass each night.

Rappler will also be releasing daily Mass readings and gospels for those who will not be able to attend Mass. You can read Tagalog and English versions of the day’s scripture below.

TAGALOG:

Unang Pagbasa

Isa 56:1-3.6-8

Ang sabi ng Panginoon sa kanyang bayan: "Ayon sa katarungan at laging matuwid ang inyong gagawin. Ang pagliligtas ko'y di na magluluwat, ito ay darating, ito'y mahahayag sa inyong paningin. Mapalad ang taong gumagawa nito, ang anak ng taong ang tuntuni'y ito. Ginaganap niya ang marapat gawin sa Araw ng Pamamahinga, sa gawang masama, ang kanyang sarili'y iniiwas. Di dapat sabihin ng isang dayuhang nakipagkaisa sa bayan ng Diyos, na siya'y hindi papayagan ng Panginoon na makisama sa pagsamba ng kanyang bayan."

Ito naman ang sabi ng Panginoon sa mga dating dayuhan na ngayo'y kabilang sa kanyang bayan, buong pusong naglilingkod sa kanya, nangingilin sa Araw ng Pamamahinga; at matapat na nag-iingat sa kanyang tipan: "Dadalhin ko kayo sa Sion, sa aking banal na bundok. Ipadarama ko sa inyo ang kagalakan sa aking Templo. Tatanggapin ko ang inyong mga handog, at ang Templo ko'y tatawaging bahay-dalanginan ng lahat ng bansa." Ipinangako pa ng Panginoon, sa mga Israelitang ibinalik niya mula sa pagkatapon, na marami pa siyang isasama sa kanila para mapabilang sa kanyang bayan.

Mabuting Balita

Jn 5:33-36

Noong panahong iyon, sinabi ni Hesus sa mga Judio, "Nagpasugo kayo kay Juan, at nagpatotoo siya tungkol sa katotohanan. Hindi sa kailangan ko ang patotoo ng tao; sinasabi ko lamang ito para maligtas kayo. Si Juan ay parang maningas na ilaw na nagliliwanag noon, at kayo'y sandaling nasiyahan sa kanyang liwanag. Ngunit may patotoo tungkol sa akin na higit sa patotoo ni Juan: ang mga gawang ipinagagawa sa akin ng Ama, at siya ko namang ginaganap – iyan ang nagpapatotoo na ako'y sinugo niya."

ENGLISH:

First Reading

Is 56:1-3.6-8

Thus says the Lord: Observe what is right, do what is just; for my salvation is about to come, my justice, about to be revealed. Happy is the man who does this, the son of man who holds to it; who keeps the Sabbath free from profanation, and his hand from any evildoing.

Let not the foreigner say, when he would join himself to the Lord, “The Lord will surely exclude me from his people. "The foreigners who join themselves to the Lord, ministering to him, loving the name of the Lord, and becoming his servants – all who keep the Sabbath free from profanation and hold to my covenant, them I will bring to my holy mountain and make joyful in my house of prayer; their holocausts and sacriﬁces will be acceptable on my altar, for my house shall be called a house of prayer for all peoples.

Thus says the Lord God, who gathers the dispersed of Israel: Others will I gather to him besides those already gathered.

Gospel

Jn 5:33-36

Jesus said to the Jews: “You sent emissaries to John, and he testiﬁed to the truth. I do not accept testimony from a human being, but I say this so that you may be saved. He was a burning and shining lamp, and for a while you were content to rejoice in his light.

But I have testimony greater than John’s. The works that the Father gave me to accomplish, these works that I perform testify on my behalf that the Father has sent me.”

Scripture readings courtesy of Word & Life Publications.

Have a wonderful day and a happy Christmas! –Rappler.com

WATCH LIVE: Simbang Gabi 2019

LIST: Simbang Gabi schedules across the Philippines