MANILA, Philippines – At least 5 people died and 33 were injured after a truck and a bus collided in Pagbilao, Quezon on Saturday, December 14.

According to the initial report from police, the collision occurred at around 4:30 pm at the New Diversion Road in Barangay Silangang Malicboy.

Cops said the truck, a Mitsubishi Canter, was traveling to the south and the bus was going in the opposite direction when they "accidentally" collided.

More to follow. – Rappler.com