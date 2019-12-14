MANILA, Philippines – The bodies of two unidentified men with their faces wrapped in tape were found in an abandoned white van in Noveleta, Cavite, on Saturday afternoon, December 14.

A police report said a certain Jhovell Alvarez went to the police and reported that there was an abandoned white Nissan Urvan with plate number NEA 9089 at Barangay San Rafael 4.

When cops arrived at the scene, they immediately smelled the foul odor as they neared the van. They also saw dried drops of blood at the side of the vehicle. The responding police then called for the crime laboratory, explosive and ordnance, and K9 units to inspect the car.

Upon opening the van, they found 2 male cadavers with their heads wrapped with transparent tape. One was around 5 feet, 4 inches in height, wearing a red shirt and cargo pants. The other was around 5 feet, 5 inches tall, wearing a white striped shirt and striped shorts. Both were assessed to be of medium build.

Cops recovered two driver's licenses bearing the names Ronan Muji and Miguelito Estrera. Cops are now investigating leads to identify the culprits for what they consider as a homicide case. – Rappler.com