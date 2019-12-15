This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Davao del Sur on Sunday, December 15.

The Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the earthquake struck at 2:11 pm some 6 kilometers away from Padada, Davao del Sur, at a depth of 30 kilometers.

Portions of Mindanao have been struck by a number of earthquakes in recent months. (FAST FACTS: The destructive earthquakes that hit Mindanao)

Specifically, the province of Cotabato suffered from 3 succeeding strong earthquakes in October: the first with magnitude 6.3 on October 16, the second with magnitude 6.6 on October 29, and the latest, just two days after on October 31, with magnitude 6.5. – Rappler.com