MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Monday, December 16, due to the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Davao del Sur on Sunday, December 15.

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

Cotabato City - all levels (public and private)

Davao Region

Davao City - all levels (public and private)

Davao del Sur

Digos City - all levels (public and private)

– Rappler.com