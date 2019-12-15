BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – The brother of a former councilor here was shot dead on Sunday, December 15, at Barangay Estefania.

Robert “Kaishek” Tan, 70, of Barangay Villamonte, was on his way home when he was waylaid by two motorcycle-riding suspects, who opened fire on his vehicle.

Tan succumbed to at least 5 gunshot wounds to his head. The driver’s side window was riddled with bullet holes.

Tan’s car, meanwhile, crashed into the rear of the vehicle he was tailing behind.

Lieutenant Colonel Ariel Pico, public information officer of the Bacolod City Police Office, said the suspects planned the attack and may have monitored the victim for some time.

“Every weekend, the victim was having his morning coffee in that area. The suspects knew about his pattern,” he said.

Pico said they still have “very limited information” as to the motive of the incident, and that they have no identities yet of the suspects, but added they were considering all possible angles, including illegal drugs, business angles, and possible grudges.

Tan was the elder brother of former Bacolod City councilor Ricardo “Cano” Tan who, along with his wife, survived an ambush almost a year ago when unidentified assailants fired at their vehicle at Barangay Alangilan here.

The former city official, whose whereabouts were unknown following the attempt on his life, was publicly accused by President Rodrigo Duterte to be involved in the illegal drug trade along with then police chief Francisco Ebreo and 4 other police officers. – Rappler.com