MANILA, Philippines – Several buildings in parts of Mindanao were damaged after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Davao del Sur on Sunday, December 15.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the earthquake struck at 2:11 pm. It left at least one dead – a 6-year-old girl – and several others injured.

Among the damaged buildings was the 3-storey Southern Trade, a commercial shopping store in Padada, Davao del Sur.

According to the Davao del Sur Provincial Information Office, 4 injured people who were near the building when the earthquake happened were rescued as of 3:30 pm.

Other structures that collapsed in the area were the 2-storey Canlas Commercial building and an old water reservoir located at Padada's public cemetery, where 8 people were injured.

Some flower vendors at a public market in Padada were also pinned by a concrete wall which fell as the quake struck.

Luke Cadoyas, Padada municipal disaster risk reduction and management officer, said they were still determining the number of casualties and assessing the extent of the damage. Rescue and retrieval operations were being conducted.

Over in Magsaysay, Davao del Sur, the municipal hall was further damaged by Sunday's earthquake. The structure was already partially damaged by earlier earthquakes on October 16 and 29.

At least two hospitals in Davao del Sur also showed cracks following the earthquake.

Outside Davao del Sur, Iligan City was also affected by the earthquake as cracks were seen at Fortune Suite, a hotel in the area.

The earthquake also caused water from a swimming pool at Palmera Garden Hotel in General Santos City to splash out.

Portions of Mindanao were struck by a series of earthquakes just last October. (READ: FAST FACTS: The destructive earthquakes that hit Mindanao)

Specifically, the province of Cotabato suffered from 3 succeeding strong earthquakes: the first with magnitude 6.3 on October 16, the second with magnitude 6.6 on October 29, and the third on October 31, with magnitude 6.5. These tremors were also felt in neighboring provinces. – Rappler.com