MANILA, Philippines – A 6-year-old girl was confirmed dead in the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Davao del Sur on Sunday afternoon, December 15.

The Philippine Information Agency (PIA) in Davao del Sur said on its Facebook page that the child was from Barangay Asinan in the municipality of Matanao.

She was reportedly unable to get out of their house which collapsed due to the strong earthquake.

In Padada, another municipality in Davao del Sur, the PIA said several people are feared trapped in Southern Trade, a 3-storey commercial building which collapsed. Rescue operations were ongoing as of Sunday afternoon.

The earthquake, which hit at 2:11 pm on Sunday, was also reported to have left several people injured.

Classes have been suspended in parts of Mindanao for Monday, December 16, as schools and homes are assessed for any damage. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, December 16, 2019) – Rappler.com