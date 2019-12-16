MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo skipped releasing her findings in her brief but highly political stint as co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD) on Monday, December 16, in favor of calling for aid for Mindanao earthquake victims.

"Magkaisa tayong magpadala ng tulong (Let's unite to send help)," Robredo said in a briefing at her headquarters in Quezon City, after repeatedly apologizing to reporters for the change in schedule.

Why this matters? The ICAD presentation was widely seen as a chance for Robredo to make a counterattack after the administration and its allies continued to slam her for supposed shortcomings in the post. (READ: Opposition 'not surprised' by Robredo's firing as ICAD co-chair)

That she skipped this opportunity shows how important helping earthquake victims was for the opposition leader.

She said the Mindanao earthquake victims urgently needed water, tents, and generators for electricity. – Rappler.com