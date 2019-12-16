MANILA, Philippines – Six new diesel multiple unit (DMU) railcars started operating on the Philippine National Railways (PNR) metro line on Monday, December 16, adding 18 to 20 more trips daily along the Tutuban to FTI and Malabon to FTI routes.

The new units form two train sets, which aim to serve an additional 13,500 passengers daily, boosting the PNR's daily capacity from 60,000 to 73,500 passengers.

Each DMU railcar has a capacity of 250 passengers, meaning each train set can carry 750 passengers per trip.

The Department of Transportation purchased the new railcars from PT Industri Kereta Api (PT Inka) of Indonesia.

In 2020, 31 more railcars are expected to arrive, which will boost the PNR passenger capacity from the current 48,000 to 60,000 to up to 140,000 per day. – Rappler.com