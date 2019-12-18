MANILA, Philippines – On Thursday, December 26, the pilot run of the country's pioneer motorcycle taxi provider, Angkas, is set to end.

A week to the said date, the government has yet to make a decision on whether or not it will have the 6-month trial run extended.

The rundown: Transportation agencies have only issued recommendations that are still subject to final approval.

On December 8, Department of Transportation Undersecretary Mark de Leon told Rappler that DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade had ordered the extension of the pilot run. However, Tugade did not confirm his recommendation, only saying he has submitted it to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for approval.

Then, on December 10, the technical working group (TWG) tasked to oversee the pilot implementation recommended a 6-month extension that would accommodate new players. This recommendation is also subject to the approval of the LTFRB.

The release of the final decision keeps getting delayed. De Leon intially said the final report would be released on December 9, then LTFRB Technical Division chief and TWG spokesperson Joel Bolano said the TWG would release its decision on December 20.

The parameters for any extension have yet to be released either.

Behind the scenes: Even though the decision is yet to be announced, the transportation agencies have started preparing for an extension of the pilot run.

On November 20, the DOTr heard proposals from 6 motorcycle taxi firms seeking to enter the pilot run. They are now being evaluated according to the same set of guidelines imposed on Angkas to determine if they will be qualified to join the pilot.

However, some TWG members were left out of the decision-making process. These commuter groups and road safety advocates are now questioning the recommendations, calling for transparency and pointing out the risks in accepting new players with no track record in safety.

What this means: With the extension and expansion of the pilot, Angkas may soon have competition. However, the riding public is not yet assured of the quality and safety of the new providers. Stakeholders say this could pull down the overall results of the pilot run.

The big picture: At its core, the pilot run is meant to serve as a basis for legalizing motorcycles for public transportation. Stakeholders are now pushing Congress to act on the bills that would regulate motorcycle taxis. In the absence of a law, Angkas and other providers, as Angkas spokesperson George Royeca said, will surely not last forever. – Rappler.com