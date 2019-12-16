CEBU CITY, Philippines – A truck accident triggered blackouts and gridlock in portions of Mandaue City and Cebu City on Monday, December 16.

The truck's boom got tangled in spaghetti wires and took down 5 electric posts and one light post in a neighborhood called Wireless in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City.

Traffic was backed up in all directions where the poles were taken down, and electricity went out in the surrounding neighborhooods.



Personnel from the Visayan Electric Company (VECO) arrived on the scene soon after the accident and are still currently working to restore power.



According to a post on VECO’s Facebook page, they are working on replacing the damaged posts and will fully restore power in the affected areas by 5 am on Tuesday, December 17. – Gelo Litonjua/Rappler.com