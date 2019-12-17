MANILA, Philippines – The private caterer who served meals budgeted by the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) at P13 each for Bilibid prisoners was appointed to be the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) superintendent in November, Rappler learned.

On November 11, New Bilibid Prison (NBP) hired caterer Angelina Bautista assumed the post of CIW superintendent, succeeding May Ann Marasigan after the latter detained returnees that were not covered under President Rodrigo Duterte's surrender order for 1,914 heinous crimes convicts freed through the good conduct time allowance (GCTA) law.

Bautista retired from Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in 2015 as a senior inspector. She said she returned to government service after she was tapped by BuCor Director General Gerald Bantag for her "expertise."

Bautista's private catering business, V&J Trading, was awarded with a P21-million contract to serve meals to NBP inmates from July 1, 2018 to December 2018. It continued to be BuCor's contracted caterer even after the agreement lapsed.

In a Senate probe into the GCTA law on October 3, Bautista said the BuCor spent only P39 per inmate a day for meals, although the budget allocation was P60.

"P39 per PDL (person deprived of liberty) po. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner," Bautista said. This was enforced as early as July 2018.

The P21 balance was returned to the national treasury, according to Commission on Audit representative Director IV Irma Besas.

From P50 in 2016, a prisoner's meal allowance from the national budget was increased to P60 in 2018. But former BuCor chief and now Senator Ronald dela Rosa said in the October 3 hearing that even the actual budget at P60 was not enough for 3 decent meals in a day.

"P60, paano mabubuhay ang tao sa P60? Tapos bababa pa (P60, how can a person live with P60? And then it's even lowered)," Dela Rosa said.

Higher reported budget, but still unsatisfied

In the October hearing, former Bilibid inmate Godfrey Gamboa said prisoners barely had anything to eat. He said that they were only fed with broth, and that many prisoners die due to malnutrition.

The Bilibid hospital chief said that one prisoner dies in Bilibid every day.

In the CIW, Bautista told Rappler that the budget for food for inmates was pegged at P68 per day. She is no longer the private caterer, but Bautista boasts of the quality of the food she they serve.

"Wala naman kaming problema sa food dito. Kahit interviewin mo sila. Maganda pagkain ngayon dito. Ang inadvise ko sa service provider, iba yung pakainin sa mga may sakit," she said on November 21.

[We don't have a problem with food here. Even if you interview (the inmates). Food here is great. I even advised the service provider to make sure the sick inmates are fed different meals.]

In the same interview, Bautista said she used to be the hired caterer for CIW and the Philippine National Police. She did not mention though that her group was private caterer which served the P13 meals at the NBP.

Rappler's interviews with the CIW returnees, who now share rationed food with PDLs, contradict Bautista's claims. The returnees said that they usually resorted to buying meals from neighboring houses in the compound because the food served to them was bland.

"Pwede naman siyang kainin, pero parang iba 'yung lasa. Matabang. Minsan 'yung manok parang matagal naka-stock," said a returnee about the rationed food they shared with PDLs.

(It's edible, but the taste is off. It's bland. Sometimes, the chicken is like it's been in stock for a long time.)

Another returnee said that they have to recook the meals sometimes just to make them taste better. A Bilibid inmate said the same thing.

Though the contract of Bautista's V&J Trading with the BuCor ended in December 2018, it still continued to serve meals at NBP under the same terms.

In 2013, BuCor implemented a policy that disregarded the usual practice of choosing the lowest bidder for food provision for inmates. In the accomplishment report that year, the policy said “the focus is on selecting the contractor that can provide the best food nutritional content or prescribed daily caloric value.”

The policy change is not reflected in the conditions of Bilibid, and time will tell if it will impact in the CIW under a new leadership. – Rappler.com