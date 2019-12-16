MANILA, Philippines – The husband of the Chinese woman who was recently kidnapped in Makati City is now claiming that his wife has returned to their house, Makati police said.

Zhou Mei, an area manager of a Philippine offshore gaming operations (POGO) firm, was reportedly abducted by 4 Chinese men aboard a Chrysler van along Paseo de Roxas in Barangay San Lorenzo, Makati, on December 9.

However, Major Gideon Ines Jr, Makati Police Investigation Unit chief, said they have yet to verify the information.

"We still have to verify whether his wife is already back. He said that the doctor told them not to disturb her for a few days," he said.

Here is the text message that Chen Tangbin sent to Ines on Monday morning, December 16: "Hello sir, my wife is back. The doctor said that she can't disturb her these days, she needs to rest now. Her mood is very unstable. I will go to your office or meet with you in a private club after I have a meeting with a lawyer tomorrow."

Her husband, Ines said, promised to bring his wife to the police station to prove that she is all right and already free. (READ: Number of Chinese kidnapped in PH jumps by 71% in 2019)

Last Sunday, December 15, Ines disclosed that they have identified 4 suspects behind the kidnapping, namely Song Xifei, Guo Ebin, Zhang Xipeng, and Guo Wanshun. Ines said they learned that all 4 are POGO employees.

Earlier, the husband of the victim said that the suspects were asking him to pay a P60-million ransom payment. But, according to Ines, he has given inconsistent statements and has not showed any eagerness to file a case against those who abducted his wife. – Rappler.com