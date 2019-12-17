MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – At least 9 people died in a 3-way road collision in Cardona, Rizal, on Tuesday, December 17.

Police said at least 3 of those killed in the incident were students.

Two drivers were among those injured.

The incident involved two trucks and a jeepney along the LLDA National Road in Barangay Looc at around 6 am on Tuesday.

In a phone interview with Rappler, Cardona police chief Captain Jhuner Mojares said there were also bystandes among the victims, including a jogger who was at the side the highway, and another who was just "out to buy pandesal."

Most of the victims are Rizal locals, he added.

The first truck came from Binangonan Rizal, the second truck came from a diversion road, while the jeepney came from the national road, cops said. – Rappler.com