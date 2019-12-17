MANILA, Philippines – A Cebu City court has sentenced Europe's most wanted online sex offender to 20 years in prison.

Nelson Siacor Torayno pleaded guilty to producing child sexual abuse materials 8 months after his arrest in Cebu. (READ: Europe's most wanted online child sex offender nabbed in Cebu)

Judge Ramon Daomilas Jr also ordered Torayno to pay P2 million in fines.

Torayno preyed on vulnerable children, sexually abusing young Filipino boys for his own deviant desires,” John Tanagho, director of the International Justice Mission's Cebu office, said in a press statement.



“They care nothing for the trauma and violence they inflict on the most precious members of our society,” he added.



According to police reports, Torayno sexually assaulted his victims, filmed them, and distributed the explicit content on the internet. Many of those who viewed the content were said to be from Australia and European countries.

A total of 8 children were rescued from Torayno, who is originally from Iligan City. Two victims reported being assaulted on the day Torayno was arrested last April, and accused Torayno of abusing other children ages 3 to 11.



The victims received post-trauma counseling from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Prosecutor Fernando Gubalane, chair of the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking 7 (Central Visayas) cited the importance of cooperating with various networks in and out of the country to stamp out online sexual exploitation of children.



“I applaud all of our partners who continue to work together to let the world know that we are serious in this fight to end the online sexual exploitation of children. This case is just one example of how we will continue to pursue justice," Gubalane said.

Australian had police played a key role in the arrest of Torayno in April. IJM said earlier that the Queensland Police Service had forwarded a referral on Torayno's case to Australian police who forwarded the information to the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police in September 2018. (WATCH: Rappler Talk: Sex trafficking in the digital age) – Rappler.com