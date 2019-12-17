PAMPANGA, Philippines – Police charged a Korean man with murder after they discovered the decomposing body of his live-in partner, also a Korean, inside a condominium unit Angeles City.

Hwang Insik, 25 years old, was charged Monday, December 16, before the Angeles City Prosecutor's Office which recommended his detention.

Reports from the Police Station 3 in this citiy said that the body of the suspect's live-in girlfriend, identified as Korean national Lim Moon Yang, 23, was found inside Unit 1001B-A of Marquee Residences located at the back of Marquee Mall on Sunday, December 15.

The woman's body was discovered after Jayce Kim of the Korean Security Committee sought police help upon learning from a friend of Hwang that the latter had allegedly killed his live-in partner inside the condominium unit the couple was renting. Kim learned that Hwang wanted to commit suicide.

Kim and police officers went to the Marquee Residences and knocked on the couple's door. Hwang initially refused to open the door but was eventually persuaded by Kim.

When the door was opened, Kim and the policemen immediately smelled the foul odor coming from inside the room. They also noticed blood stains on the floor. They later found the Korean woman's decomposing body inside the bathroom.

Investigators from the Scene of the Crime Operatives said that the body was wrapped in a bedsheet and had several stab wounds.

The SOCO team theorized that the victim was killed 7 to 10 days ago, considering that it was already bloated “with visible maggots in the inner skin."

Hwang was arrested and informed of his rights as a suspect with the help of an interpreter.

A report made by Police Station 3 officer-in-charge Major Roldan Gallano to acting city police director Colonel Joyce Patrick Sangalang said that initial review of the Marquee Residences' closed circuit televeision footages showed the victim entering the lobby at 6:05 am December 1 carrying 4 grocery bags.

Korean Desk Liaison officer Choi Go and Kyong Seo Shin, the Korean consular assistant for Angeles-Pampanga area, both told police investigators that the suspect “has a mental problem."

Investigators found different medicines intended for mental condition inside the bag of the suspect.

Police are coordinating with the Korean Embassy to notify the families of the suspect and the victim in South Korea. – Rappler.com