CEBU CITY, Philippines – A farmer was shot dead inside his home in Barangay Bae, Sibonga, Cebu, around 8 pm Monday evening, December 16.

After receiving a report from the barangay captain, Sibonga police found the lifeless body of 41-year-old Hipolito Tolomia 12 hours after the incident or Tuesday morning, December 17. His body was found sitting on a chair inside his home. He sustained a gunshot wound on the lower left side of his ear.

Police Staff Sergeant Paul Baclay, Sibonga's police desk officer, said the victim's son was hiding in another room when the incident happened.

According to the 12-year-old boy, after he took care of his father who came home drunk, an unidentified man barged into their home. The boy stayed hidden after hearing the man's footsteps and a gunshot.

No motive has been established yet for the shooting. The police said they are already investigating the incident and have invited the people whom Tolomia had a drinking session with that evening.

Baclay said they are also conducting a follow-up operation to know the reason behind the delay in the reporting of the incident. – Rappler.com