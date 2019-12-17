CEBU CITY, Philippines – Provinces in Eastern Visayas have lifted their ban on pork from Luzon following the African Swine Fever (ASF) scare, but the province of Cebu in neighboring Central Visayas is not taking chances.

Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia signed Executive Order No. 27 on Tuesday, December 17, imposing a total ban on pork and related products from the 6 provinces of Eastern Visayas, namely Biliran, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, Leyte, and Southern Leyte.

The resolution reads: “It is hereby declared unlawful for anyone to bring into the Province of Cebu any and all kinds of pork, pork-related food products by products and boar semen from Region 8 and all other meat, chicken, fish and any other food products that have been commingled with the aforementioned.”

For meat products from Eastern Visayas, Cebu will now require Certificate of No Commingling from the National Meat Inspection Service Office, or an Inspection Report from the Food and Drug Administration.

The ban on Region VIII's pork products will be in place until June 30, 2020. Before this, Garcia had issued 5 other EOs banning pork from Luzon provinces and extending them until the first 6 months of next year.

The governor warned those caught violating the anti-African Swine Flu ordinance that she would have them jailed for 6 months – if they think the current P5,000 penalty is “very light.”

The provincial government had destroyed more than 5,200 kilos of pork products from Luzon and other countries by burning, spending almost P79,000.

This time, Taiheiyo Cement Philippines Incorporated has agreed to incinerate confiscated pork products for free, Garcia said. – Rappler.com