MANILA, Philippines – Bureau of Customs (BOC) agents intercepted shabu (methamphetamine) worth P141 million at a FedEx warehouse in Pasay City on Wednesday, December 18.

The illegal drugs were packed in medium-sized plastic bags and then stuffed inside audio speakers. According to the BOC, the shipment came from the United States.

Weighing a total of 20.8 kilograms, the seizure is one of the biggest drug hauls of the BOC in 2019.

The drugs were intercepted after government intelligence agents received information on the shipment.

The BOC has turned over the drugs to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for inventory and for further investigation. – Rappler.com