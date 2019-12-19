MANILA, Philippines – One of the treasured traditions of the Christmas season in the Philippines is attending of novena Masses leading up to Christmas day, more popularly known as Simbang Gabi (night Mass) or Misa de Gallo (dawn Mass).

For 9 days, Filipino Catholics troop to churches as part of the preparation for the birth of Jesus Christ.

This year, Rappler will house live streams for anticipated Simbang Gabi Masses as they are celebrated across the Philippines. Bookmark this page to watch the Mass each night.

Rappler will also be releasing daily Mass readings and gospels for those who will not be able to attend Mass. You can read Tagalog and English versions of the day’s scripture below.

TAGALOG:

Unang Pagbasa

Isa 7:10-14

Noong mga araw na iyon, ipinasabi ng Panginoon kay Acaz: "Humingi ka sa akin ng palatandaan, maging sa kalaliman ng Sheol o sa kaitaasan ng langit." Sumagot si Acaz: "Hindi po ako hihingi. Hindi ko susubukin ang Panginoon." Sinabi ni Isaias: "Pakinggan mo, sambahayan ni David, kulan pa ba ang galitin ninyo ang mga tao, na pati ang aking Diyos ay inyong niyayamot? Kaya nga't ang Panginoon na rin ang magbibigay ng palatandaan: maglilihi ang isang dalaga at manganganak ng lalaki at ito'y tatawaging Emmanuel."

Mabuting Balita

Lu 1:26-38

Nang ikaanim na buwan na ng pagdadalantao ni Elisabet, ang anghel Gabriel ay sinugo ng Diyos sa Nazaret, Galilea, sa isang dalaga na ang pangala'y Maria. Siya'y nakatakdang ikasal kay Jose, isang lalaki buhat sa lipi ni Haring David. Paglapit ng anghel sa kinaroroonan ng dalaga, binati niya ito. "Matuwa ka! Ikaw ay kalugud-lugod sa Diyos," wika niya. "Sumasaiyo ang Panginoon." Nagulumihanan si Maria sa gayong pangungusap, at inisip niyang mabuti kung ano ang kahulugan niyon. Kaya't sinabi sa kanya ng anghel, "Huwag kang matakot, Maria, sapagkat kinalulugdan ka ng Diyos. Makinig ka! Ikaw ay maglilihi at manganganak ng isang lalaki, at siya'y tatawagin mong Hesus. Magiging dakila siya, at tatawaging Anak ng Kataas-taasan. Ibibigay sa kanya ng Panginoong Diyos ang trono ng kanyang amang si David. Maghahari siya sa angkan ni Jacob magpakailanman, at ang kanyang paghahari ay walang hanggan."

"Paanong mangyayari ito, gayong ako'y dalaga?" tanong ni Maria. Sumagot ang anghel, "Bababa sa iyo ang Espiritu Santo, at lililiman ka ng kapangyarihan ng Kataas-taasan. Kaya't banal ang ipanganganak mo at tatawaging Anak ng Diyos. Natatandaan mo ang iyong kamag-anak na si Elisabet? Alam ng lahat na siya'y baog, ngunit naglihi siya sa kabila ng kanyang katandaan. At ngayo'y ikaanim na buwan na ng kanyang

pagdadalantao – sapagkat walang

hindi mapangyayari ang Diyos."

Sumagot si Maria, "Ako'y alipin ng Panginoon. Mangyari sa akin ang iyong sinabi." At nilisan siya ng anghel.



ENGLISH:

First Reading

Is 7:10-14

The Lord spoke to Ahaz: “Ask for a sign from the Lord, your God; let it be deep as the netherworld, or high as the sky!” But Ahaz answered, “I will not ask! I will not tempt the Lord!” Then Isaiah said: “Listen, O house of David! Is it not enough for you to weary men? Must you also weary my God? Therefore, the Lord himself will give you this sign: the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and shall name him Emmanuel.”

Gospel

Lk 1:26-38

In the sixth month, the angel Gabriel was sent from God to a town of Galilee called Nazareth, to a virgin betrothed to a man named Joseph, of the house of David. The virgin’s name was Mary.

Coming to her, he said, “Hail, full of grace! The Lord is with you.” But she was greatly troubled at what was said and pondered what sort of greeting this might be. Then the angel said to her, “Do not be afraid, Mary, for you have found favor with God. Behold, you will conceive in your womb and bear a son, and you shall name him Jesus. He will be great and will be called Son of the Most High, and the Lord God will give him the throne of David his father, and he will rule over the house of Jacob forever, and of his kingdom there will be no end.”

But Mary said to the angel, “How can this be, since I have no relations with a man?” And the angel said to her in reply, “The Holy Spirit will come upon you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you. Therefore the child to be born will be called holy, the Son of God. And behold, Elizabeth, your relative, has also conceived a son in her old age, and this is the sixth month for her who was called barren; for nothing will be impossible for God.”

Mary said, “Behold, I am the handmaid of the Lord. May it be done to me according to your word.” Then the angel departed from her.

Scripture readings courtesy of Word & Life Publications.

Have a wonderful day and a happy Christmas! – Rappler.com

SIMBANG GABI GOSPELS MASTERLIST

WATCH LIVE: Simbang Gabi 2019

LIST: Simbang Gabi schedules across the Philippines

Day 1 - December 16, 2019

Day 2 - December 17, 2019

Day 3 - December 18, 2019

Day 4 - December 19, 2019