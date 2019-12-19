MANILA, Philippines – Benguet Representative Nestor Fongwan died on Wednesday night, December 18. He was 68.

Fongwan's son, Benguet Board Member Nestor "Bobot" Fongwan Jr, announced this on a Facebook post on Thursday morning, December 19.

"My father is now with his creator," Fongwan Jr said.

Before serving for the first time as Hosue representative, Fongwan served 3 consecutive terms as governor of Benguet, after which he went on hiatus from politics from 2016 to 2019.

Fongwan's son said the patriarch will be brought to his home in Guadayan, Puguis, on Thursday night. – Rappler.com