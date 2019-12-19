MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The conviction of the Ampatuan brothers over the massacre of 58 people, including 32 journalists, after a decade-long trial is a welcome development against the culture of impunity in the Philippines.

Calling the verdict momentous, Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Thursday, December 19, said advocates should use this to build toward "greater accountability for rights abuses in the country."

"Advocates should use this verdict to spur further political and judicial reforms to ultimately end the impunity that has plagued the country for far too long," HRW Deputy Asia Director Phil Robertson said.

He added the verdict should signal the end of state support for private armies and political warlordism that gave rise to the Ampatuans in the first place.

The Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221 under Judge Jocelyn Solis Reyes found the Ampatuan brothers Datu Andal Jr and Zaldy guilty of 57 counts of murder in the 2009 massacre. They were found guilty beyond reasonable doubt and are set to face reclusion perpetua without parole.

On November 23, 2009, armed men intercepted a convoy of journalists, media workers, lawyers, and relatives of Esmael "Toto" Mangudadatu on their way to file his certificate of candidacy for Maguindanao governor against Andal Jr. ([WATCH] Trial of the decade: Highlights of Ampatuan massacre case)

It is considered as the worst case of election-related violence in the Philippines and also regarded as the single deadliest attack against the media in the world. (TIMELINE: The long road to justice for Ampatuan massacre victims)

Search for justice far from over

Meanwhile, Amnesty International said the decision on the massacre shows that the system is working despite massive delays.

It noted, however, that there are still suspects at large, making the “families’ search for justice far from over.”

“Today’s court decision shows that the wheels of justice keep on turning,” Amnesty Regional Director Nicholas Bequelin said. “Suspected perpetrators of human rights violations will be held to account." – Rappler.com