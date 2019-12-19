ALBAY, Philippines – A public school teacher and a 12-year-old boy died after a Philippine National Railways (PNR) train hit a passenger van in Libmanan, Camarines Sur, on Thursday, December 19.

Initial police investigation showed that the van, which came from the town of Sipocot and was heading for Naga City, avoided a traffic jam and took an alternate route.

The van was then hit by the PNR train as it was passing through a railroad crossing around 11:50 am.

The teacher and the boy, a Grade 6 student, were instantly killed, while 15 others were injured.

The injured range from 8 to 54 years old. They were brought to the Libmanan District Hospital and the Naga City Hospital. – Rappler.com