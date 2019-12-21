MANILA, Philippines – One of the treasured traditions of the Christmas season in the Philippines is attending of novena Masses leading up to Christmas day, more popularly known as Simbang Gabi (night Mass) or Misa de Gallo (dawn Mass).

For 9 days, Filipino Catholics troop to churches as part of the preparation for the birth of Jesus Christ.

This year, Rappler will house live streams for anticipated Simbang Gabi Masses as they are celebrated across the Philippines. Bookmark this page to watch the Mass each night.

Rappler will also be releasing daily Mass readings and gospels for those who will not be able to attend Mass. You can read Tagalog and English versions of the day’s scripture below.

TAGALOG:

Unang Pagbasa

Isa 7:10-14

Noong mga araw na iyon, ipinasabi ng Panginoon kay Acaz: "Humingi ka sa akin ng palatandaan, maging sa kalaliman ng kinaroroonan ng mga yumao o sa kaitaasan ng langit." Sumagot si Acaz: "Hindi po ako hihingi. Hindi ko susubukin ang Panginoon."

Sinabi ni Isaias: "Pakinggan mo, sambahayan ni David, kulang pa ba ang galitin ninyo ang mga tao na pati ang aking Diyos ay inyong niyayamot? Kaya nga't, ang Panginoon na rin ang magbibigay ng palatandaan: Maglilihi ang isang dalaga at manganganak ng lalaki at ito'y tatawaging Emmanuel."

Ikalawang Pagbasa

Ro 1:1-7

Mula kay Pablo na alipin ni Kristo Hesus, tinawag upang maging apostol at hinirang upang mangaral ng Mabuting Balita ng Diyos. Sa inyong lahat na minamahal ng Diyos na nangariyan sa Roma, na tinawag upang maging mga banal: Sumainyo nawa ang pagpapala at kapayapaan mula sa Diyos na ating Ama at sa Panginoong Hesukristo.

Ang Mabuting Balitang ito, na ipinangako niya noon pang una sa pamamagitan ng mga propeta at nasasaad sa mga banal na kasulatan, ay tungkol sa kanyang Anak, ang ating Panginoong Hesukristo. Sa kanyang pagiging tao, siya'y ipinanganak mula sa lipi ni David, at sa likas na kabanalan ng kanyang espiritu, ipinahayag siyang Anak ng Diyos sa pamamagitan ng makapangyarihang gawa – ang kanyang muling pagkabuhay. Sa pamamagitan niya, tinanggap namin sa Diyos ang kaloob na maging apostol upang ang lahat ng bansa ay akayin sa pananampalataya at pagsunod sa kanya.

Kabilang din kayo sa mga tinawag na maging tagasunod ni Hesukristo.

Mabuting Balita

Mt 1:18-24

Ganito ang pagkapanganak kay Hesukristo. Si Maria na kanyang ina at si Jose ay nakatakda nang pakasal. Ngunit bago sila nakasal, si Maria'y natagpuang nagdadalang-tao. Ito'y sa pamamagitan ng Espiritu Santo. Isang taong matuwid itong si Jose na kanyang magiging asawa, ngunit ayaw niyang mapahiya si Maria, kaya ipinasiya niyang hiwalayan ito nang lihim.

Samantalang iniisip ni Jose ito, napakita sa kanya sa panaginip ang isang anghel ng Panginoon. Sabi nito sa kanya, "Jose, anak ni David, huwag kang matakot na tuluyang pakasalan si Maria sapagkat siya'y naglihi sa pamamagitan ng Espiritu Santo. Manganganak siya ng isang lalaki at ito'y panganganlan mong Hesus, sapagkat siya ang magliligtas sa kanyang bayan sa kanilang mga kasalanan."

Nangyari ang lahat ng ito upang matupad ang sinabi ng Panginoon sa pamamagitan ng propeta: "Maglilihi ang isang dalaga at manganganak ng isang lalaki, at tatawagin itong Emmanuel" ang kahuluga'y "Kasama natin ang Diyos."

Nang magising si Jose, sinunod niya ang utos ng anghel ng Panginoon; pinakasalan niya si Maria.

ENGLISH:

First Reading

Is 7:10-14

The Lord spoke to Ahaz, saying: “Ask for a sign from the Lord, your God; let it be deep as the netherworld, or high as the sky!” But Ahaz answered, “I will not ask! I will not tempt the Lord!”

Then Isaiah said: “Listen, O house of David! Is it not enough for you to weary people? Must you also weary my God? Therefore the Lord himself will give you this sign: the virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall name him Emmanuel.”

Second Reading

Rom 1:1-7

Paul, a slave of Christ Jesus, called to be an apostle and set apart for the gospel of God, which he promised previously through his prophets in the holy Scriptures, the gospel about his Son, descended from David according to the flesh, but established as Son of God in power according to the Spirit of holiness through resurrection from the dead, Jesus Christ our Lord. Through him we have received the grace of apostleship, to bring about the obedience of faith, for the sake of his name, among all the Gentiles, among whom are you also, who are called to belong to Jesus Christ.

To all the beloved of God in Rome, called to be holy, grace and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.

Gospel

Mt 1:18-24

This is how the birth of Jesus Christ came about. When his mother Mary was betrothed to Joseph, but before they lived together, she was found with child through the Holy Spirit. Joseph, her husband, since he was a righteous man, yet unwilling to expose her to shame, decided to divorce her quietly.

Such was his intention when, behold, the angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream and said, “Joseph, son of David, do not be afraid to take Mary your wife into your home. For it is through the Holy Spirit that this child has been conceived in her. She will bear a son and you are to name him Jesus, because he will save his people from their sins.”

All this took place to ful-fi ll what the Lord had said through the prophet: “Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and they shall name him Emmanuel,” which means “God is with us.”

When Joseph awoke, he did as the angel of the Lord had commanded him and took his wife into his home.

Scripture readings courtesy of Word & Life Publications.

Have a wonderful day and a happy Christmas! – Rappler.com

