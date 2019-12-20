MANILA, Philippines – Nine out of 10 Filipinos are optimistic about their prospects in 2020, a recent survey by pollster Pulse Asia showed.

The survey released by Pulse Asia on Friday, December 20, showed 93% of Filipinos saying "they will face the year 2020 with hope." The new figure is 2 percentage points higher than 2018, when 91% of Filipinos said they were hopeful about the coming year.

Pulse Asia said this is the general sentiment among all geographic areas and socio-economic classes with less than 1% of Filipinos saying they are not hopeful for the coming year.

The pollster said hopefulness fo the new year was more pronounced in Class E, which saw an increase by 15 percentage points from 76% in 2018 to 91% in 2019.

Another 7% of Filipinos expressed indecision.

Meanwhile, results showed nearly half of Filipinos (48%) expected the holiday season to "be more prosperous for them and their families." This was seen mostly among Mindanao respondents with 57% saying Christmas this year will be more prosperous than last year. (READ: Why do Filipinos love to celebrate Christmas?)

The view was shared by majority of respondents in Class ABC (68%) and a "near majority" of respondents in Class D (49%).

However, results showed 11% of Filipinos expected the coming Christmas to be poorer than last year, while 41% did not expect any change.

Pulse Asia said survey results on Christmas "are essentially the same" as those recorded in December 2018.

The survey was conducted from December 3 to 8 using face-to-face interviews with 1,200 respondents aged 18 years old and above nationwide. The margin of error was ±2.8% at the 95% confidence level. Subnational estimates for geographic areas had a ±5.7% margin of error.

During the survey period, among the issues that preoccupied Filipinos included Vice President Leni Robredo's dismissal as co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs, the Philippines' hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian Games, President Rodrigo Duterte's refusal to pay water concessionaires Maynilad and Manila Water nearly P10 billion awarded to them by the Singapore-based Permanent Court of Arbitration.

Aside from these, the survey was also conducted when news focused on senators' proposals to investigate China's alleged control over the Philippine power grid, Duterte's order to impose stricter measures on the importation of rice, and International Criminal Court Prosecutor Fataou Bensouda's report that preliminary investigations into 'crimes against humanity" committed by Duterte in connection with the war on drugs will continue in 2020. – Rappler.com