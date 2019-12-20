MANILA, Philippines – Inspired by China, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered on Friday, December 20, the Armed Forces of the Philippines to perform daily military drills honoring national hero Jose Rizal.

"I was inspired when I went to China because every sundown, they have a drill, a drill before the flag is lowered and people congregate every afternoon to see the drill performed by different units assigned for that day," Duterte said.

Duterte gave the order during his speech at the closing of the ROTC Summit at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila where a silent military drill competition was held. Officials of the military and the police attended the event.

The President said he wants the drills done even if people would ignore it.

The Armed Forces currently honors Rizal by providing constant guard of his monument in the same national park where Duterte gave his speech. – Rappler.com