MANILA, Philippines – Motorcycle taxis will continue operations as the technical working group (TWG) tasked to monitor the pilot run decided on an extension that will include two new players apart from Angkas, namely JoyRide and Move It.

The decision was announced on Friday, December 20, after weeks of deliberations involving the Department of Transportation and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, among others.

The 3 motorcycle ride-hailing firms will join the extended pilot implementation from December 23 to March 23, 2020.

From an initial 27,000 riders for the sole provider, Angkas, an overall cap of 39,000 bikers will be allotted for all 3 providers during the extension. In particular, each ride-hailing firm will have 10,000 bikers for Metro Manila operations and 3,000 bikers for Metro Cebu operations.

At least 6 motorcycle taxi providers seeking to enter the pilot run initially presented their proposals to the TWG, including JoyRide, MoveIt, CitiMuber, EsetGo, Sakay, and VroomGo. However, after the TWG's evaluation, only JoyRide and MoveIt made the final cut.

The TWG earlier recommended a 6-month extension for the pilot run, but settled for a 3-month extension in its final decision. – Rappler.com