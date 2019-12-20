MANILA, Philippines – The Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT1) is set to implement a temporary passenger traffic scheme from January 4 to March 31, 2020, to accommodate the construction of the Unified Grand Central Station (UGCS) or common station.

During that period, LRT1 trains will not stop at Roosevelt, the current final stop for northbound passengers.

The last stop will temporarily be either Balintawak or Monumento.

Passengers going to Roosevelt should get off at Balintawak, where a special shuttle train will pick them up and bring them to Roosevelt.

This special shuttle train will operate every 10 minutes during weekday peak hours, said Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) in a statement on Friday, December 20.

It will also pick up passengers from Roosevelt and bring them to Balintawak.

Meanwhile, there will also be trains having their final stop at Monumento, which LRMC said would "address the heavy passenger volume" at that station.

"We want to ensure normal operations in all 20 stations of our existing line while the construction of the common station is ongoing that's why we have this temporary passenger traffic scheme," said LRMC chief operating officer Enrico Benipayo.

"We will also add signage inside the trains for passengers to easily identify if the last stop of the train is either Monumento or Balintawak."

The UGCS or common station will connect the LRT1, the existing Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT3), and the MRT7, which is still under construction. – Rappler.com